PREP SPORTS: Weather affecting Tuesday's schedule

Below is a look at Tuesday's prep sports postponements and cancellations involving Catawba County teams:

Baseball

Bandys at West Lincoln, ppd. to Wednesday

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, ppd. to Wednesday

Hickory at Watauga, ppd. to Friday

Maiden at East Lincoln, ppd. to Wednesday

St. Stephens at Freedom, ppd. to Wednesday

South Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, ppd. to Wednesday

Softball

Bandys at West Lincoln, ppd. to Thursday

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, ppd. to Wednesday

Hickory at Watauga, ppd. to Friday

Maiden at East Lincoln, ppd. to Thursday

St. Stephens at Freedom, ppd. to Friday

South Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, ppd. to Friday

Girls soccer

Bandys at West Lincoln, ppd. to Friday

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, ppd. to Friday

Hickory at Watauga, still on

Maiden at East Lincoln, ppd. to Friday

St. Stephens at Freedom, ppd. to Wednesday

South Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, ppd. to Wednesday

Boys lacrosse

St. Stephens at Freedom, ppd. to Wednesday

Boys tennis

Northwestern 3A/4A tournament at Hickory, still on

SD-7 tournament at Maiden, still on