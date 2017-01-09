PREP SPORTS: Weather affecting Tuesday's schedule

Below is a look at Tuesday's postponements involving Catawba County teams:

Basketball

East Lincoln at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday

Fred T. Foard at Hickory, ppd. (make up TBD)

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, ppd. (make up TBD)

South Caldwell at St. Stephens, ppd. (make up TBD)

West Lincoln at Bandys, ppd. (make up TBD)

Wrestling

Bandys at West Lincoln, ppd. to Friday

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover - tri-match with Bandys on Thursday at N-CHS

Hickory at Fred T. Foard (with SouthLake Christian) - at St. Stephens on Wednesday

Maiden at East Lincoln (with Metrolina), ppd. to Wednesday

St. Stephens at South Caldwell, ppd. to Wednesday

Girls middle school basketball

Grandview at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday

Mill Creek at Northview, ppd. (make up TBD)

Jacobs Fork at Newton-Conover, ppd. (make up TBD)

Arndt at River Bend, ppd. (make up TBD)

Boys middle school basketball

Grandview at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday

Mill Creek at Northview, ppd. (make up TBD)

Jacobs Fork at Newton-Conover, ppd.

Arndt at River Bend, ppd. (make up TBD)

Middle school wrestling

Newton-Conover at Jacobs Fork, ppd. (make up TBD)

River Bend at Arndt, ppd. (make up TBD)