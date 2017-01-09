PREP SPORTS: Weather affecting Tuesday's schedule
Below is a look at Tuesday's postponements involving Catawba County teams:
Basketball
East Lincoln at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, ppd. (make up TBD)
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, ppd. (make up TBD)
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, ppd. (make up TBD)
West Lincoln at Bandys, ppd. (make up TBD)
Wrestling
Bandys at West Lincoln, ppd. to Friday
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover - tri-match with Bandys on Thursday at N-CHS
Hickory at Fred T. Foard (with SouthLake Christian) - at St. Stephens on Wednesday
Maiden at East Lincoln (with Metrolina), ppd. to Wednesday
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, ppd. to Wednesday
Girls middle school basketball
Grandview at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday
Mill Creek at Northview, ppd. (make up TBD)
Jacobs Fork at Newton-Conover, ppd. (make up TBD)
Arndt at River Bend, ppd. (make up TBD)
Boys middle school basketball
Grandview at Maiden, ppd. to Wednesday
Mill Creek at Northview, ppd. (make up TBD)
Jacobs Fork at Newton-Conover, ppd.
Arndt at River Bend, ppd. (make up TBD)
Middle school wrestling
Newton-Conover at Jacobs Fork, ppd. (make up TBD)
River Bend at Arndt, ppd. (make up TBD)
Swimming
Newton-Conover, St. Stephens at Lenoir-Rhyne, cancelled (no make up)
