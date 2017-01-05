PREP SPORTS: Weather affecting Friday's schedule
By:
Cody Dalton
Thursday, January 5, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's prep sports schedule changes involving Catawba County teams:
Prep basketball
Bunker Hill at Bandys, starting 4:30 p.m. Friday (varsity only)
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, moved up to Thursday
Maiden at West Lincoln, moved up to Thursday
Patton at Fred T. Foard, moved up to Thursday
St. Stephens at Hickory, still on for Friday
Prep wrestling
Bandys at Bunker Hill, starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Fred T. Foard at Patton (with Wesleyan Christian Academy), moved up to Thursday
Hickory at St. Stephens, still on for Friday
Maiden at Blue Devil Invitational (Dreher, S.C.), cancelled
