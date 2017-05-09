PREP SPORTS: Tuesday's first-round playoff scores

By: 
Cody Dalton
Sports Editor
onesports@observernewsonline.com
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.

Below is a look at Tuesday's prep playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:

Baseball
Fred T. Foard 5, Cox Mill 2
Surry Central 3, Maiden 2

Softball
Bunker Hill at East Lincoln 11, Bunker Hill 7
Fred T. Foard 5, Central Davidson 2

Girls soccer
Cuthbertson 5, Fred T. Foard 0
Hickory 3, Central Davidson 0

Boys tennis
Newton-Conover 6, Mt. Pleasant 0
Shelby 6, Maiden 1

Boys lacrosse
St. Stephens 12, Western Guilford 11 (3 OT)

Tags:

Category: