PREP SPORTS: SD-7 baseball, softball pairings are released

Below is a look at the Southern District 7 Athletic 2A baseball and softball tournament pairings:

SD-7 baseball tournament

First round

No. 8 Newton-Conover (4-17, 2-12) at No. 1 East Lincoln (14-8, 10-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 West Lincoln (10-10, 7-7) at No. 4 West Caldwell (8-12, 8-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Bandys (6-15, 4-10) at No. 2 Maiden (13-8, 9-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 6 Lincolnton (8-11, 7-7) at No. 3 Bunker Hill (14-8, 9-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinals (at Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds)

Maiden/Bandys winner vs. Bunker Hill/Lincolnton winner, 5 p.m. Thursday

Newton-Conover/East Lincoln winner vs. West Lincoln/West Caldwell winner, 7 p.m. Thursday

Finals (at Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Friday

SD-7 softball tournament

First round

No. 8 Lincolnton (2-18, 1-13) at No. 1 West Lincoln (14-6, 11-3), 4:30 p.m Tuesday

No. 5 West Caldwell (10-10, 7-7) at No. 4 Maiden (11-6, 9-5), 5 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Newton-Conover (7-13, 4-10) at No. 2 East Lincoln (13-6, 10-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday

No. 6 Bandys (8-12, 5-9) at No. 3 Bunker Hill (13-7, 9-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinals (at Bunker Hill High School)

East Lincoln/Newton-Conover winner vs. Bunker Hill/Bandys winner, 5 p.m. Thursday

West Lincoln/Lincolnton winner vs. Maiden/West Caldwell winner, 7 p.m. Thursday