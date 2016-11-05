PREP SOCCER: Saturday's first-round playoff scores

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.

Below is a look at Saturday’s first0round prep soccer playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:

2A playoffs
Newton-Conover 4, East Lincoln 1 (Red Devils improve to 22-0)
Forest Hills 1, Bunker Hill 0 (Bears finish their season 10-8-4)
Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 2 (Blue Devils finish their season 8-14-2)

3A playoffs
Cuthbertson 2, Hickory 0 (Red Tornadoes finish their season 16-7-1)
Marvin Ridge 1, Fred T. Foard 0 (Tigers finish their season 10-12)
South Point 2, St. Stephens 1 (OT - Indians finish their season 9-11-3)

