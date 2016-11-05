PREP SOCCER: Saturday's first-round playoff scores

Below is a look at Saturday’s first0round prep soccer playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:

2A playoffs

Newton-Conover 4, East Lincoln 1 (Red Devils improve to 22-0)

Forest Hills 1, Bunker Hill 0 (Bears finish their season 10-8-4)

Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 2 (Blue Devils finish their season 8-14-2)