PREP SOCCER: Saturday's first-round playoff scores
By:
Cody Dalton
Saturday, November 5, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Saturday’s first0round prep soccer playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:
2A playoffs
Newton-Conover 4, East Lincoln 1 (Red Devils improve to 22-0)
Forest Hills 1, Bunker Hill 0 (Bears finish their season 10-8-4)
Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 2 (Blue Devils finish their season 8-14-2)
3A playoffs
Cuthbertson 2, Hickory 0 (Red Tornadoes finish their season 16-7-1)
Marvin Ridge 1, Fred T. Foard 0 (Tigers finish their season 10-12)
South Point 2, St. Stephens 1 (OT - Indians finish their season 9-11-3)
Category: