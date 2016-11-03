PREP SOCCER: 2A, 3A playoffs brackets are released
By:
Cody Dalton
Thursday, November 3, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Saturday’s first round of the prep soccer playoffs involving Catawba County teams:
2A playoffs
East Lincoln (8-11-2) at Newton-Conover (21-0)
Maiden (8-13-2) at Lake Norman Charter (17-1)
Bunker Hill (10-7-4) at Forest Hills (17-5)
3A playoffs
St. Stephens (9-10-3) at South Point (17-4-1)
Fred T. Foard (10-11) at Marvin Ridge (18-3)
Cuthbertson (10-8) at Hickory (16-6-1)
