PREP SOCCER: 2A, 3A playoff pairings are released
By:
Cody Dalton
Monday, May 8, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at the 2A and 3A playoff pairings in girls soccer involving Catawba County teams:
2A pairings
Bunker Hill (6-11-2) at Newton-Conover (14-2-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Maiden (11-9) at West Stokes (19-2-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday
3A pairings
Central Davidson (10-9-1) at Hickory (18-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Fred T. Foard (13-6-1) at Cuthbertson (11-5-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday
St. Stephens (9-11-1) at Weddington (16-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday
