PREP PLAYOFFS: Weather forcing games to be moved up

Below is an updated look at the second- and third-round playoff schedule involving Catawba County teams:

Baseball

Bunker Hill (18-8) at Franklin (17-6), 5 p.m. Saturday

Softball

Maiden (13-7) at R-S Central (19-2), still at 7 p.m. Friday

West Iredell (12-8) at Fred T. Foard (15-7), moved up to 5 p.m. Friday

Girls soccer

Hickory Ridge (16-4-2) at Hickory (19-3), 7 p.m. Saturday

West Davidson (16-5-2) at Newton-Conover (15-2-1), moved to 5 p.m. Saturday