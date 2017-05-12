PREP PLAYOFFS: Weather forcing games to be moved up
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, May 12, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is an updated look at the second- and third-round playoff schedule involving Catawba County teams:
Baseball
Bunker Hill (18-8) at Franklin (17-6), 5 p.m. Saturday
Softball
Maiden (13-7) at R-S Central (19-2), still at 7 p.m. Friday
West Iredell (12-8) at Fred T. Foard (15-7), moved up to 5 p.m. Friday
Girls soccer
Hickory Ridge (16-4-2) at Hickory (19-3), 7 p.m. Saturday
West Davidson (16-5-2) at Newton-Conover (15-2-1), moved to 5 p.m. Saturday
Boys lacrosse
Cuthbertson (12-5) at St. Stephens (12-5), moved up to 6 p.m. Friday
