PREP PLAYOFFS: Second- and third-round game times announced

Below is a look at the second- and third-round playoff schedule involving Catawba County teams:

Baseball

Asheboro (21-7) at Fred T. Foard (18-5), 6 p.m. Thursday

Bunker Hill (18-8) at Franklin (17-6), 5 p.m. Saturday

Softball

Maiden (13-7) at R-S Central (19-2), 7 p.m. Friday

West Iredell (12-8) at Fred T. Foard (15-7), 6 p.m. Friday

Girls soccer

Hickory Ridge (16-4-2) at Hickory (19-3), 7 p.m. Saturday

West Davidson (16-5-2) at Newton-Conover (15-2-1), 6 p.m. Friday

Boys lacrosse

Cuthbertson (12-5) at St. Stephens (12-5), 7 p.m. Friday