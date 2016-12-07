PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard

By: 
Cody Dalton
Sports Editor
onesports@observernewsonline.com
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.

Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:

Girls basketball
Bandys 65, Fred T. Foard 46

Boys basketball
Fred T. Foard 67, Bandys 47

Middle school girls basketball
Newton-Conover 24, Grandview 14

Middle school boys basketball
Newton-Conover 39, Grandview 19

Men's college basketball
Belmont Abbey 87, Lenoir-Rhyne 83
Caldwell Community College 99, Catawba Valley Community College 90

Women's college basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 54, Greensboro 44

Tags:

Category: