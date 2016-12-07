PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
Bandys 65, Fred T. Foard 46
Boys basketball
Fred T. Foard 67, Bandys 47
Middle school girls basketball
Newton-Conover 24, Grandview 14
Middle school boys basketball
Newton-Conover 39, Grandview 19
Men's college basketball
Belmont Abbey 87, Lenoir-Rhyne 83
Caldwell Community College 99, Catawba Valley Community College 90
Women's college basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 54, Greensboro 44
Category: