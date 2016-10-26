PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Boys soccer
Bandys 7, West Lincoln 3
East Lincoln 2, Maiden 0
Fred T. Foard 6, Hibriten 4
Hickory 2, South Caldwell 0
Newton-Conover 3, Bunker Hill 0
Patton 4, St. Stephens 0
Volleyball playoffs
Bunker Hill 3, Mount Pleasant 1
Hickory 3, Ledford Senior
Lake Norman Charter 3, Newton-Conover 0
Maiden 3, Parkwood 0
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0
Statesville 3, Fred T. Foard 0
Wheatmore 3, Bandys 0
Middle school football
Arndt 6, Jacobs Fork 0
Grandview 18, Northview 12 (2 OT)
Maiden 36, Mill Creek 0
Newton-Conover 20, River Bend 12
