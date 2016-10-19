PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Boys soccer
Bandys 4, Bunker Hill 0
Fred T. Foard 5, Freedom 1
Maiden 4, West Lincoln 3
Newton-Conover 2, Lincolnton 1
Patton 1, Hickory 0
St. Stephens 1, Watauga 0 (OT)
Volleyball
Maiden 3, Bunker Hill 0 (SD-7 final)
Middle school football
Arndt 16, Maiden 0
Mill Creek 20, Northview 8
Newton-Conover 28, Jacobs Fork 20
River Bend 40, Grandview 14
