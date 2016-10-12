PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, October 12, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Boys soccer
Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnton 2
Fred T. Foard 1, South Caldwell 0
Freedom 4, St. Stephens 3
Hickory 2, Watauga 1 (OT)
Maiden 8, Bandys 3
Newton-Conover 7, East Lincoln 0
Volleyball
Fred T. Foard 3, South Caldwell 0
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
Watauga 3, Hickory 0
Middle school footballl
Arndt 22, Mill Creek 0
Jacobs Fork 16, Grandview 14 (OT)
River Bend 14, Northview 12
