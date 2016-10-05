PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, October 5, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Boys soccer
Bandys 3, Lincolnton 3
Bunker Hill 3, East Lincoln 0
Newton-Conover 5, West Lincoln 1
Patton 1, Fred T. Foard 0
St. Stephens 2, Hickory 1
West Caldwell 5, Maiden 2
Girls tennis
Freedom 5, Fred T. Foard 4
Hickory 7, St. Stephens 2
Maiden 9, West Caldwell 0
Volleyball
Fred T. Foard 3, Patton 0
Hickory 3, St. Stephens 0
Middle school football
Arndt 36, Northview 6
Maiden 34, Grandview 0
Newton-Conover 40, Mill Creek 0
Jacobs Fork 14, River Bend 0
