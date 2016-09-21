PREP NOTEBOOK: Wednesday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Wednesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Boys soccer
Bunker Hill 5, Maiden 0
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 1
Hickory 2, Hibriten 1
Newton-Conover 6, West Caldwell 1
St. Stephens 1, Fred T. Foard 0
Girls tennis
Fred T. Foard 7, St. Stephens 2
Hickory 6, Hibriten 3
Volleyball
Fred T. Foard 3, St. Stephens 0
Hickory 3, Hibriten 0
Middle school football
Arndt 26, Grandview 6
Maiden 14, Jacobs Fork 0
Mill Creek 22, River Bend 16
Newton-Conover 34, Northview 0
