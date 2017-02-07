PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Tuesday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
Bandys 58, West Lincoln 37
East Lincoln 70, Maiden 66
Freedom 66, St. Stephens 34
Newton-Conover 59, Bunker Hill 44
South Caldwell 59, Fred T. Foard 20
Watauga 57, Hickory 48
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 44, Maiden 32
Fred T. Foard 71, South Caldwell 69
Freedom 96, St. Stephens 70
Hickory 70, Watauga 48
Newton-Conover 71, Bunker Hill 49
West Lincoln 66, Bandys 54
