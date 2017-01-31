PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard
Below is look at Tuesday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
East Lincoln 62, Newton-Conover 57
Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 32
Maiden 84, Bandys 44
Patton 37, Fred T. Foard 32
St. Stephens 58, Hickory 41
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 61, Newton-Conover 35
Hickory 63, St. Stephens 47
Lincolnton 71, Bunker Hill 55
Maiden 59, Bandys 47
Patton 65, Fred T. Foard 44
Wrestling
2A dual team playoffs
Bunker Hill 39, Brevard 33
West Lincoln 36, Bunker Hill 27 (Bears finish dual season 31-11)
Newton-Conover 40, R-S Central 29
Newton-Conover 39, West Caldwell 26 (Red Devils improve to 40-1)
3A dual team playoffs
Fred T. Foard 43, Jay M. Robinson 27
Fred T. Foard 45, Hickory Ridge 36 (Tigers improve to 30-5)
St. Stephens 47, Kings Mountain 27
Piedmont 34, St. Stephens 32 (Indians finish dual season 31-7)
