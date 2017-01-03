PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard
Below is a look at Tuesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls prep basketball
Bandys 52, Maiden 49
Fred T. Foard 42, Hibriten 41
Lincolnton 60, Bunker Hill 46
Newton-Conover 58, East Lincoln 35
St. Stephens 59, Patton 32
South Caldwell 60, Hickory 31
Boys prep basketball
East Lincoln 60, Newton-Conover 44
Hibriten 59, Fred T. Foard 41
Lincolnton 87, Bunker Hill 38
Maiden 58, Bandys 40
St. Stephens 54, Patton 51
South Caldwell 57, Hickory 56
Prep wrestling
Bunker Hill 46, Lincolnton 30
Fred T. Foard 54, North Iredell 15
Fred T. Foard 66, Hibriten 15
Maiden 55, Bandys 21
Newton-Conover 63, East Lincoln 7
St. Stephens 67, Patton 6
South Caldwell 69, Hickory 9
Girls middle school basketball
Jacobs Fork 41, Arndt 23
Mill Creek 38, Maiden 27
Northview 27, Grandview 14
River Bend 43, Newton-Conover 23
Boys middle school basketball
Jacobs Fork 41, Arndt 40
Maiden 41, Mill Creek 19
Newton-Conover 52, River Bend 21
Northview 42, Grandview 20
Middle school wrestling
Jacobs Fork 52, Arndt 39
Maiden 55, Mill Creek 35
Newton-Conover 53, River Bend 39
