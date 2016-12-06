PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard
Below is a look at Tuesday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls prep basketball
Alexander Central 48, St. Stephens 38
Fred T. Foard 47, Bunker Hill 23
Hickory 65, Ashbrook 52
West Iredell 51, Bandys 35
North Wilkes 62, Newton-Conover 47
Boys prep basketball
Alexander Central 50, St. Stephens 49
Bandys 75, West Iredell 55
Fred T. Foard 61, Bunker Hill 58
Hickory 63, Ashbrook 55 (OT)
North Wilkes 50, Newton-Conover 48
Prep wrestling
Bunker Hill 69, Hibriten 16
Bunker Hill 51, South Caldwell 27
Fred T. Foard 37, Mooresville 34
Mooresville 72, Bandys 3
Newton-Conover 38, St. Stephens 24
North Wilkes 40, Bunker Hill 27
South Iredell 45, Maiden 30
West Wilkes 61, Maiden 15
Girls middle school basketball
Jacobs Fork 33, Maiden 31
Mill Creek 35, Arndt 21
River Bend 48, Northview 33
Grandview at Newton-Conover, ppd. to Wednesday
Boys middle school basketball
Arndt 34, Mill Creek 31
Jacobs Fork 48, Maiden 44
Northview 49, River Bend 32
Grandview at Newton-Conover, ppd. to Wednesday
Middle school wrestling
Arndt 66, Mill Creek 33
Jacobs Fork 54, Maiden 42
