PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Tuesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
Ashe County 60, Bunker Hill 30
Hickory 72, Newton-Conover 34
St. Stephens 65, West Iredell 42
Boys basketball
Bunker Hill 46, Ashe County 43
Hickory 67, Newton-Conover 20
St. Stephens 68, West Iredell 65
Wrestling
Elkin 42, Bunker Hill 36
Newton-Conover 69, Burns 12
Newton-Conover 54, Crest 18
Newton-Conover 64, East Henderson 12
Swimming
Fred T. Foard 77, St. Stephens 47 (boys)
Freedom 124, St. Stephens 26 (boys)
Patton 74, St. Stephens 51 (boys)
St. Stephens 88, Patton 69 (girls)
St. Stephens 93, Freedom 66 (girls)
St. Stephens 105, Fred T. Foard 52 (girls)
