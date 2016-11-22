PREP NOTEBOOK: Tuesday's sports scoreboard

Below is a look at Tuesday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:

Girls basketball

Ashe County 60, Bunker Hill 30

Hickory 72, Newton-Conover 34

St. Stephens 65, West Iredell 42

Boys basketball

Bunker Hill 46, Ashe County 43

Hickory 67, Newton-Conover 20

St. Stephens 68, West Iredell 65

Wrestling

Elkin 42, Bunker Hill 36

Newton-Conover 69, Burns 12

Newton-Conover 54, Crest 18

Newton-Conover 64, East Henderson 12

Swimming

Fred T. Foard 77, St. Stephens 47 (boys)

Freedom 124, St. Stephens 26 (boys)

Patton 74, St. Stephens 51 (boys)

St. Stephens 88, Patton 69 (girls)

St. Stephens 93, Freedom 66 (girls)

St. Stephens 105, Fred T. Foard 52 (girls)

