PREP NOTEBOOK: Thursday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Thursday, January 5, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Thursday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls prep basketball
Fred T. Foard 66, Patton 59
Lincolnton 67, Newton-Conover 61
Maiden 57, West Lincoln 30
Boys prep basketball
Lincolnton 60, Newton-Conover 52
Patton 62, Fred T. Foard 45
West Lincoln 43, Maiden 40
Prep wrestling
Fred T. Foard 74, Patton 3
Girls middle school basketball
Maiden 35, Arndt 27
Mill Creek 45, Jacobs Fork 32
Newton-Conover 23, Northview 21
River Bend 34, Grandview 15
Boys middle school basketball
Maiden 40, Arndt 29
Mill Creek 30, Jacobs Fork 25
Northview 30, Newton-Conover 29
River Bend 55, Grandview 30
Middle school wrestling
Arndt 51, Maiden 39
Jacobs Fork 62, Mill Creek 33
