PREP NOTEBOOK: Monday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Monday, October 17, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Monday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Volleyball
Bunker Hill 3, West Lincoln 0
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 0
Fred T. Foard 3, St. Stephens 1
Hickory 3, Hibriten 0
Maiden 3, West Caldwell 0
Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 1
Boys soccer
Bunker Hill 1, Maiden 1 (2 OT)
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 1
Hickory 4, Hibriten 3 (2 OT)
Newton-Conover 6, West Caldwell1
St. Stephens 5, Fred T. Foard 3
