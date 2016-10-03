PREP NOTEBOOK: Monday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Monday, October 3, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is look at Monday’s prep sports scores involving Catabwa County teams:
Girls tennis
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, no report
St. Stephens 8, Patton 1
South Caldwell 5, Hickory 4
Volleyball
Fred T. Foard 3, Hibriten 0
Hickory 3, South Caldwell 0
St. Stephens 3, Patton 0
Boys soccer
Bandys 4, West Lincoln 2
East Lincoln 1, Maiden 0
Hibriten 2, Fred T. Foard 1
Hickory 5, South Caldwell 0
Newton-Conover 1, Bunker Hill 0
Patton 3, St. Stephens 0
Category: