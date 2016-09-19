PREP NOTEBOOK: Monday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Monday, September 19, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Monday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls tennis
Freedom 5, St. Stephens 4
Maiden 9, South Iredell 0
Watauga 7, Hickory 2
Volleyball
Fred T. Foard 3, South Caldwell 1
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
Watauga 3, Hickory 0
West Iredell 3, Bandys 0
Boys soccer
Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnton 3
Fred T. Foard 2, South Caldwell 1
Hickory 4, Watauga 0
Maiden 6, Bandys 2
Newton-Conover 4, East Lincoln 1
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
