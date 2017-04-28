PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, April 28, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's prep sports time changes involving Catawba County teams:
Baseball
Bandys 11, Newton-Conover 1 (five innings)
Bunker Hill 12, West Caldwell 0 (five innings)
Fred T. Foard 16, St. Stephens 14 (continued from Thursday)
Hickory 2, Watauga 1 (eight innings)
Maiden 5, Lincolnton 4
Softball
Bandys 2, Newton-Conover 1
Bunker Hill 10, West Caldwell 0 (six innings)
Fred T. Foard 4, South Caldwell 1
Maiden 18, Lincolnton 3
St. Stephens 10, Freedom 7
Watauga 18, Hickory 3
Girls soccer
Bandys 1, West Lincoln 0
East Lincoln 3, Maiden 2
Hibriten at Hickory, no report
Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 0
Boys lacrosse
St. Stephens 14, Hickory 10
Category: