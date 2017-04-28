PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard

Below is a look at Friday's prep sports time changes involving Catawba County teams:

Baseball

Bandys 11, Newton-Conover 1 (five innings)

Bunker Hill 12, West Caldwell 0 (five innings)

Fred T. Foard 16, St. Stephens 14 (continued from Thursday)

Hickory 2, Watauga 1 (eight innings)

Maiden 5, Lincolnton 4

Softball

Bandys 2, Newton-Conover 1

Bunker Hill 10, West Caldwell 0 (six innings)

Fred T. Foard 4, South Caldwell 1

Maiden 18, Lincolnton 3

St. Stephens 10, Freedom 7

Watauga 18, Hickory 3

Girls soccer

Bandys 1, West Lincoln 0

East Lincoln 3, Maiden 2

Hibriten at Hickory, no report

Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 0