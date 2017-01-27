PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, January 27, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
East Lincoln 55, Bunker Hill 28
Fred T. Foard 37, Hibriten 29
Hickory 44, South Caldwell 28
Lincolnton 62, Bandys 42
Maiden 59, West Caldwell 40
Newton-Conover 53, West Lincoln 33
St. Stephens 63, Patton 31
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 85, Bunker Hill 26
Hibriten 65, Fred T. Foard 58
Hickory 76, South Caldwell 35
Lincolnton 104, Bandys 84
Patton 53, St. Stephens 41
West Caldwell 47, Maiden 38
West Lincoln 52, Newton-Conover 30
Category: