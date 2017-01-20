PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, January 20, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
East Lincoln 50, Bandys 48
Freedom 63, Fred T. Foard 21
Hickory 73, Patton 41
Newton-Conover 66, West Caldwell 51
Watauga 51, St. Stephens 44
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 94, Bandys 62
Freedom 63, Fred T. Foard 45
Patton 56, Hickory 49
St. Stephens 70, Watauga 58
West Caldwell 62, Newton-Conover 38
Wrestling
Bunker Hill 51, Maiden 30
Fred T. Foard 58, Freedom 18
Hickory 46, Patton 36
Newton-Conover 60, West Caldwell 12
St. Stephens 84, Watauga 0
Category: