PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, January 13, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
Freedom 53, St. Stephens 28
Hickory 59, Watauga 37
Lincolnton 57, Maiden 55
Newton-Conover 67, Bandys 51
South Caldwell 65, Fred T. Foard 27
West Caldwell 56, Bunker Hill 40
Boys basketball
Freedom 59, St. Stephens 50
Hickory 45, Watauga 28
Lincolnton 63, Maiden 49
Newton-Conover 64, Bandys 55
South Caldwell 60, Fred T. Foard 57
West Caldwell 69, Bunker Hill 54
Wrestling
Bunker Hill 49, West Caldwell 25
Fred T. Foard 84, Draughn 0
Fred T. Foard 62, South Caldwell 9
Hickory 37, Watauga 21
Lincolnton 39, Maiden 38
Newton-Conover 69, Bandys 3
St. Stephens 39, Freedom 33
West Lincoln 63, Bandys 15
