PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, December 16, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
Bunker Hill 41, West Lincoln 22
Hickory 67, Patton 18
Newton-Conover 41, Maiden 40
Watauga 44, St. Stephens 40
West Caldwell 59, Bandys 50
Boys basketball
Hickory 43, Patton 36
Maiden 51, Newton-Conover 29
St. Stephens 55, Watauga 48
West Caldwell 64, Bandys 60
West Lincoln 65, Bunker Hill 56
Prep wrestling
Newton-Conover 51, Ashbrook 24
Newton-Conover 65, Avery County 18
Newton-Conover 60, Independence 15
Davie County 52, Newton-Conover 15
