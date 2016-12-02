PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's sports scoreboard
Cody Dalton
Friday, December 2, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday’s prep sports scores involving Catawba County:
Girls basketball
Hickory 59, Newton-Conover 29
Lake Norman 53, Bandys 38
Maiden 69, Foard 31
Boys basketball
Lake Norman 81, Bandys 63
Maiden 59, Foard 54
Hickory 79, Newton-Conover 42
Wrestling
Newton-Conover 50, East Gaston 6
Newton-Conover 48, Freedom 31
Newton-Conover 52, Providence 15
Newton-Conover 49, South Caldwell 10
