PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's conference tournament final scores

Below is a look at Friday's conference baseball and softball tournament championship results:

SD-7 baseball tournament championship game

No. 3 Bunker Hill 12, No. 4 West Caldwell 2 (six innings)

SD-7 softball tournament championship game

No. 1 West Lincoln 9, No. 2 East Lincoln 8

Northwestern 3A/4A baseball championship game

No. 1 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 2 Hickory, ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Patton High School