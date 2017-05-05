PREP NOTEBOOK: Friday's conference tournament final scores
By:
Cody Dalton
Friday, May 5, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday's conference baseball and softball tournament championship results:
SD-7 baseball tournament championship game
No. 3 Bunker Hill 12, No. 4 West Caldwell 2 (six innings)
SD-7 softball tournament championship game
No. 1 West Lincoln 9, No. 2 East Lincoln 8
Northwestern 3A/4A baseball championship game
No. 1 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 2 Hickory, ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Patton High School
Northwestern 3A/4A softball championship game
No. 1 South Caldwell 13, No. 2 Fred T. Foard 3 (five innings)
