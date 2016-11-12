PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Maiden in; NCHS, Saint out

Three Catawba County prep football team's fates were decided at 11:45 a.m. Saturday when the preliminary prep football playoff brackets were released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

Despite winning its final two regular-season games and becoming playoff eligible, the Newton-Conover football team (6-5) is not listed among the teams in the postseason. The Red Devils' lost a draw with two teams — West Lincoln and Midway — for the final 2AA playoff spot.

"I hate it for the seniors. They played really hard for us," said NCHS head football coach Matt Beam, who misses the playoffs for the first time as a head coach. "Now, it is time to get ready for 2017."

The Red Devils' conference rival Maiden (8-3) is in the postseason — one of five prep football teams in the Southern District 7 Athletic 2A to make the playoffs.

If the brackets stay the same (they will be finalized later this afternoon), the Blue Devils will host Mount Pleasant (6-5) in a first-round game Friday at Blue Devil Stadium.

"We're excited about getting a home game," said Maiden head football coach Will Byrne. "We feel like we are peaking at the right time as a team. Mount Pleasant is a very good football team who plays in a tough conference just like us. It should be a great football game and atmosphere because they travel well."

Other SD-7 playoff match ups include:

- Lincolnton (10-1) hosting Thomasville (5-6) in the 2A playoffs;

- West Caldwell (9-2) at home against West Stokes (6-5) in the 2AA playoffs;

- East Lincoln (9-2) welcoming Franklin (6-5) in the 2AA playoffs;

- and West Lincoln (5-6) traveling to Monroe (9-2) in the 2AA playoffs.

In the 3A ranks, St. Stephens (3-8) had apparently vaulted itself into the postseason with a victory against rival Fred T. Foard in the final week of the regular season.

In the preliminary brackets, the Indians were scheduled to face Northwestern 3A/4A champion Hibriten (11-0) in the first round of the playoffs. However, in a revised bracket at 1:04 p.m., the Indians were listed as out, replaced by McMichael (3-8) in the game against the Panthers.

"Being in and then out is a metaphor to our season," said Saint head football coach Wayne Hicks. "At times, we executed well enough to be a playoff team and not as well at other times."

Northwestern 3A/4A playoff match ups include:

- Hibriten (11-0) hosting McMichael (3-8) in the 3A brackets;

- Freedom (6-5) traveling to West Rowan (8-3) in the 3A brackets;

- Patton (7-4) going to Forestview (7-4) in the 3A brackets;

- and Northwestern 3A/4A runner up Watauga (8-3) hosts Southwest Guilford (7-4) in the 4A brackets.