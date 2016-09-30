PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week seven scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week seven prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
Freedom 42, Hickory 35
Hibriten 44, St. Stephens 0
Maiden 33, Newton-Conover 28
Watauga 61, Fred T. Foard 28
West Caldwell 35, Bandys 0
West Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 12
Statewide scores
Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 8
Andrews 7, Rosman 0
Apex 14, Friendship 6
Apex Middle Creek 65, Cary 0
Arden Christ School 34, Statesville Christian 7
Asheboro 49, Southwestern Randolph 0
Asheville Erwin 69, Enka 24
Asheville Reynolds 34, Asheville 16
Bertie County 35, Riverside Martin 7
Blacksburg, S.C. 28, Mooresboro Jefferson 20, 4OT
Burlington Williams 41, Rockingham County 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 36, Polk County 21
Canton Pisgah 29, Franklin 23
Central Cabarrus 20, Concord 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 24
Charlotte Catholic 46, Charlotte Harding 12
Charlotte Christian 69, Charlotte Victory Christian 0
Charlotte Latin 38, Chocowinity Southside 7
Charlotte Latin 38, Southside Christian, S.C. 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 69, Huntersville Hopewell 8
Charlotte Providence Day 49, Concord Cannon 7
Clayton 36, Knightdale 7
Columbia 21, Cape Hatteras 6
Concord Cox Mill 34, South Rowan 6
Concord First Assembly 51, Village Christian 21
Davidson Day 42, Charlotte Northside Christian 0
Davie County 39, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Durham Hillside 21, Northern Durham 6
Durham Jordan 42, East Chapel Hill 8
East Columbus 50, Red Springs 18
East Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0
East Surry 33, South Stokes 21
East Wilkes 27, Alleghany County 6
Eastern Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 21
Eastern Guilford 43, Eden Morehead 0
Edenton Holmes 30, Hertford County 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
Fairmont 31, Whiteville 15
Gastonia Ashbrook 53, North Gaston 25
Gastonia Forestview 13, Belmont Cramer 6
Gastonia Huss 21, Belmont South Point 16
Gates County 32, Perquimans 19
Grace Christian-Raleigh 60, Cary Christian 34
Greenville Rose 20, South Central Pitt 19
Halifax Academy 48, Lawrence Academy 0
Havelock 42, Jacksonville White Oak 7
Hendersonville 66, Madison County 31
Hickory Grove Christian 43, Christ the King High School 8
Hickory Ridge 33, East Rowan 13
High Point Andrews 14, Greensboro Smith 8
Holly Ridge Dixon 64, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
Holly Springs 23, Fuquay-Varina 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Independence 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 25, Southeast Guilford 22
Kannapolis Brown 24, Charlotte Vance 21
Kings Mountain 35, Valdese Draughn 0
Lake Norman 38, Statesville 14
Lawndale Burns 24, East Rutherford 7
Lincolnton 42, East Lincoln 35
Manteo 28, Camden County 7
Matthews Butler 55, East Mecklenburg 21
McDowell County 37, North Buncombe 3
Metrolina Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 14
Mitchell County 47, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 23
Monroe Piedmont 35, West Stanly 6
Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 7
Morganton Patton 42, South Caldwell 14
Mountain Island Charter 57, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Mt. Pleasant 28, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Murphy 49, Robbinsville 7
New Bern 26, Eastern Wayne 0
North Duplin 13, Salemburg Lakewood 6
North Henderson 25, East Henderson 0
North Moore def. South Davidson, forfeit
North Pitt 33, Pinetown Northside 14
North Rowan 20, Lexington 14
North Stanly 51, Chatham Central 8
North Wilkes 28, Elkin 9
Northern Nash 33, Smithfield-Selma 7
Oxford Webb 34, Chapel Hill 19
Pamlico County def. North East Prep, forfeit
Pasquotank County 34, Currituck County 33
Pender 26, Newton Grove Midway 7
Pikeville Aycock 40, Southern Wayne 28
Plymouth 17, Washington 14
Raleigh Athens Drive 35, Cary Panther Creek 28
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 29, Durham Riverside 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Broughton 13
Raleigh Ravenscroft 37, Granville Central 29
Raleigh Wake Christian 42, Harrells Christian 0
Raleigh Wakefield 42, Raleigh Enloe 10
Randleman 13, High Point Christian Academy 10
Reidsville 24, Northwest Guilford 14
Roanoke Rapids 57, Weldon 8
Rocky Mount Academy 23, Kinston Parrott Academy 12
Seven Springs Spring Creek 53, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Shelby 49, East Burke 9
Shelby Crest 35, Forest City Chase 0
South Columbus 56, West Columbus 6
South Iredell 49, West Iredell 7
South Mecklenburg 58, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
Southampton Academy, Va. 34, Raleigh St. David's 16
Southeast Raleigh 39, Rolesville 0
Southern Durham 41, Northern Vance 3
Southern Guilford 13, Western Guilford 7
St. Pauls 40, South Robeson 12
Swain County 55, Hayesville 26
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, West Henderson 7
Thomasville Ledford 55, Central Davidson 0
Trinity Christian 60, Word of God Christian Academy 12
Trinity Christian High School, Tenn. 49, Southlake Christian 28
Trinity Wheatmore 22, Thomasville 6
Wake Forest 37, Raleigh Millbrook 0
Wake Forest Heritage 17, Raleigh Sanderson 3
Walkertown 49, Winston-Salem Atkins 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, West Bladen 6
Warsaw Kenan 43, Goldsboro Rosewood 19
Wayne Christian 50, Hobgood Academy 38
Weddington 55, Charlotte Country Day 7
West Brunswick 25, Topsail 0
West Charlotte 38, North Mecklenburg 21
West Craven 66, Swansboro 19
West Johnston 43, East Wake 7
West Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Providence 19
West Montgomery 55, Monroe Union Academy 0
West Rowan 28, China Grove Carson 15
West Wilkes 37, Boonville Starmount 14
Wilkes Central 42, Ashe County 20
Wilmington Ashley 24, North Brunswick 21
Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 34, Wilmington Hoggard 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 49, North Davidson 22
Winston-Salem Parkland 36, Winston-Salem Reynolds 35
Winston-Salem Prep 22, Kernersville McGuinness 20
