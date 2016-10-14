PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week nine scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week nine prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
East Lincoln 42, Newton-Conover 21
Hickory 25, St. Stephens 20
Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 0
Maiden 56, Bandys 40
Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 6
Statewide scores
Anson County 29, Monroe Piedmont 17
Apex Middle Creek 42, Fuquay-Varina 14
Arden Christ School 47, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Asheville 30, McDowell County 20
Asheville Erwin 26, Asheville Roberson 18
Asheville Reynolds 63, Enka 14
Belmont Cramer 54, North Gaston 25
Belmont South Point 45, Gastonia Forestview 3
Bertie County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27
Bessemer City 30, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Brevard 42, West Henderson 0
Bunn 28, Roanoke Rapids 17
Carrboro 31, Bartlett Yancey 14
Central Cabarrus 53, South Rowan 15
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, Charlotte Providence 16
Charlotte Catholic 33, South Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Country Day 10
Charlotte Harding 42, Charlotte Berry Tech 13
Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 6
Charlotte Myers Park 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27
Charlotte Vance 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek 21
Cherokee 45, Rosman 3
Cherryville 37, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Concord 35, China Grove Carson 8
Concord First Assembly 56, Southlake Christian 7
Concord Robinson 45, Concord Cox Mill 7
Cornelius Hough 21, Kannapolis Brown 7
Davidson Day 50, Statesville Christian 6
Davie County 45, North Davidson 42
East Bend Forbush 42, West Stokes 21
East Carteret 84, Lejeune 0
East Davidson 21, Thomasville 14
East Duplin 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
East Forsyth 62, Kernersville Glenn 24
East Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit
East Rutherford 35, Valdese Draughn 14
East Surry 17, Winston-Salem Prep 13
Eastern Guilford 28, Northern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 42, Providence Grove 32
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Edenton Holmes 14
Franklin 26, North Henderson 14
Franklinton 41, Warren County 35
Gastonia Ashbrook 49, East Gaston 27
Gastonia Huss 46, Lake Norman Charter 0
Graham 33, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 14
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southern Alamance 0
Greensboro Page 56, Greensboro Grimsley 14
Hickory Ridge 28, Northwest Cabarrus 7
High Point Andrews 27, Randleman 20
Holly Springs 64, Cary Panther Creek 27
Jacksonville 43, Jacksonville White Oak 21
Jacksonville Northside 35, Croatan 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 20, Southwest Guilford 19
Kings Mountain 35, R-S Central 7
Lake Norman 45, Alexander Central 21
Lenoir Hibriten 28, Watauga 27
Louisburg 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 20
Madison County 40, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 32
Matthews Butler 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Mayodan McMichael 35, Eden Morehead 10
Metrolina Christian Academy 22, Charlotte Northside Christian 8
Mitchell County 35, Hendersonville 22
Monroe 35, Mt. Pleasant 6
Monroe Parkwood 17, Marshville Forest Hills 16
Monroe Sun Valley 47, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38
Mooresboro Jefferson 61, Davidson Community School 14
Mooresville 38, South Iredell 0
Morganton Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27
Morrisville Green Hope 36, Apex 23
Mt. Airy 49, Kernersville McGuinness 0
North Brunswick 31, Southwest Onslow 7
North Forsyth 46, Central Davidson 0
North Moore 50, Albemarle 6
North Rowan 42, West Davidson 0
North Wilkes 49, Boonville Starmount 20
Northampton County 32, Robersonville South Creek 28
Northeast Guilford 34, Burlington Williams 33
Northern Durham 17, Person 16
Northern Vance 38, Chapel Hill 0
Northwest Guilford 31, High Point Central 23
Orange 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 3
Pittsboro Northwood 41, Oxford Webb 20
Polk County 46, Avery County 7
Raleigh Athens Drive 82, Cary 34
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 54, Durham Jordan 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Raleigh Enloe 24
Raleigh Millbrook 30, Raleigh Wakefield 28
Raleigh Ravenscroft 47, North Raleigh Christian 21
Raleigh Sanderson 61, Raleigh Broughton 14
Raleigh St. David's 70, Cary Christian 21
Reidsville 66, Burlington Cummings 0
Richlands 71, Swansboro 48
Robbinsville 49, Hayesville 28
Salisbury 20, Lexington 10
Shelby 35, Lawndale Burns 7
Shelby Crest 53, East Burke 6
South Granville 34, Southern Vance 6
South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 0
Southampton Academy, Va. 64, Rocky Mount Academy 12
Southeast Guilford 71, Greensboro Smith 12
Southern Guilford 9, Asheboro 7
Southern Pines Pinecrest 20, Scotland 13
Statesville 42, North Lincoln 13
Surry Central 55, South Stokes 38
Swain County 41, Andrews 14
Sylva Smoky Mountain 48, East Henderson 13
Thomasville Ledford 57, Southwestern Randolph 7
Trinity Wheatmore 40, Trinity 37
Wake Forest 26, Wake Forest Heritage 13
Waynesville Tuscola 23, Canton Pisgah 20, OT
Weddington 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 15
West Brunswick 26, Wilmington New Hanover 14
West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 13
West Charlotte 12, Huntersville Hopewell 0
West Forsyth 33, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 27
West Iredell 28, North Iredell 17
West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Olympic 33
West Montgomery 56, North Stanly 7
West Rowan 49, East Rowan 20
West Stanly 51, Monroe Central 0
Western Alamance 52, Rockingham County 7
Wilkes Central 35, Alleghany County 34
Wilmington Ashley 34, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington Hoggard 13, Wilmington Laney 0
Winston-Salem Carver 18, North Surry 7
Winston-Salem Parkland 20, Pfafftown Reagan 7
