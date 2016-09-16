PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week five scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week five prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
Bandys 36, St. Stephens 29
Maiden 67, South Caldwell 28
Statewide scores
Alexander Central 82, Ashe County 42
Apex 35, Cary 34
Apex Middle Creek 49, Cary Panther Creek 14
Asheville Erwin 57, Franklin 34
Asheville Reynolds 40, Hendersonville 17
Avery County 28, North Wilkes 18
Ayden-Grifton 63, Pamlico County 14
Aynor, S.C. 43, West Columbus 0
Bartlett Yancey 19, Granville Central 14
Bessemer City 8, North Lincoln 6
Bethel Assembly 40, Lasker Northeast 0
Brevard 52, Enka 20
Bunn 54, Louisburg 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 62, West Henderson 48
Cameron Union Pines 54, Western Harnett 0
Canton Pisgah 28, Madison County 0
Cape Fear 45, South Johnston 0
Charlotte Berry Tech 14, West Charlotte 12
Charlotte Christian 52, North Davidson 38
Charlotte Country Day 22, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 6
Charlotte Latin 49, Carolina Pride 8
Charlotte Myers Park 28, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Charlotte Providence 31, East Mecklenburg 30
Charlotte Providence Day 60, Charlotte Victory Christian 0
Charlotte Vance 52, Charlotte Independence 14
Chatham Central 48, Albemarle 13
China Grove Carson 30, East Rowan 16
Chocowinity Southside 20, Seven Springs Spring Creek 18
Clayton 35, East Wake 13
Clinton 33, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Concord Robinson 42, Mt. Pleasant 14
Croatan 38, Swansboro 20
Davidson Day 61, Davidson Community School 12
Davie County 37, Huntersville Hopewell 12
Durham Hillside 43, Halifax County, Va. 6
East Burke 20, East Rutherford 10
East Carteret 53, Warsaw Kenan 31
East Chapel Hill 29, Chapel Hill 27
East Davidson 35, Trinity Wheatmore 13
East Duplin 55, North Lenoir 7
East Forsyth 46, Greensboro Grimsley 6
East Gaston 29, Cherryville 19
East Montgomery 50, Monroe Union Academy 12
East Wilkes 45, East Bend Forbush 7
Eastern Alamance 54, Eden Morehead 14
Eastern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 14
Eastern Randolph 43, South Stanly 0
Edenton Holmes 52, Booker T. Washington, Va. 0
Erwin Triton 16, Gray's Creek 7
Fannin County, Ga. 42, Andrews 0
Fayetteville Christian 40, Greensboro Day 12
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Clayton Cleveland 25
Fayetteville Seventy-First 35, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Fayetteville Westover 38, Wilmington Ashley 12
Franklinton 30, Oxford Webb 6
Fuquay-Varina 57, Raleigh Athens Drive 43
Garner 25, Southeast Raleigh 6
Gates County 43, Mattamuskeet 2
Goldsboro Rosewood 53, South Lenoir 52, OT
Graham 42, Central Davidson 12
Greene Central 27, Farmville Central 20
Greensboro Dudley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Greensboro Page 49, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Halifax Academy 68, Wayne Christian 28
Harnett Central 27, Knightdale 0
Havelock 28, Jacksonville Northside 0
Hickory Ridge 45, Concord Cox Mill 14
High Point Andrews 44, Burlington Cummings 0
High Point Christian Academy 52, Concord First Assembly 0
Hobgood Academy 60, Lawrence Academy 16
Hoke County 25, Fayetteville Smith 18
Holly Ridge Dixon 41, Richlands 8
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 20, Charlotte Olympic 14
Jacksonville 36, Topsail 15
Jones County 22, East Columbus 0
Kernersville Glenn 34, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20
Kinston 48, Southern Wayne 12
Lake Taylor, Va. 62, Elizabeth City Northeastern 41
Lake View, S.C. 44, South Robeson 14
Lawndale Burns 28, Kings Mountain 17
Lexington 42, Southwestern Randolph 13
Lincolnton 45, West Lincoln 9
Lumberton 17, Spring Lake Overhills 14
Matthews Butler 21, Cornelius Hough 10
Mayodan McMichael 24, Rockingham County 16
McDowell County 13, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 3
Mint Hill Rocky River 21, North Mecklenburg 20, 2OT
Mitchell County 49, North Buncombe 17
Monroe 18, Anson County 12, OT
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Monroe Central 12
Morrisville Green Hope 35, Friendship 6
Mountain Island Charter 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20
Mt. Airy 42, Surry Central 7
Murphy 27, Gilmer, Ga. 6
Nash Central 43, Wilson Beddingfield 28
North Edgecombe 50, Weldon 0
North Johnston 42, Smithfield-Selma 7
North Stanly 41, South Davidson 0
North Surry 33, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Northern Nash 48, Goldsboro 13
Northern Vance 23, Carrboro 0
Orange 37, Western Guilford 9
Pasquotank County 33, North Pitt 13
Patrick County, Va. 39, North Stokes 7
Pembroke Swett 23, Fayetteville Britt 8
Pender 63, Lejeune 0
Perquimans 24, Manteo 14
Person 32, Raleigh Enloe 14
Pikeville Aycock 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 28
Plymouth 41, Camden County 7
Polk County 27, East Henderson 13
Providence Grove 22, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 14
R-S Central 26, Valdese Draughn 7
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 50, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 26
Raleigh Sanderson 55, Durham Jordan 15
Raleigh St. David's 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 17
Raleigh Wake Christian 37, Newton Grove Hobbton 21
Raleigh Wakefield 32, Durham Riverside 0
Red Springs 12, Salemburg Lakewood 7
Reidsville 45, Northern Guilford 28
Richmond County 21, Hope Mills South View 0
Riverside Martin 61, Pinetown Northside 14
Roanoke Rapids 26, Washington 18
Robbinsville 29, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 3
Rocky Mount 66, Greenville Rose 41
Rocky Mount Academy def. Cary Christian, forfeit
Rocky Mount Prep 54, Kestrel Heights 26
Rosman 14, Trinity Academy 7
Scotland 40, Wilmington New Hanover 14
Shelby 48, Forest City Chase 17
Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 7
South Central Pitt 40, Hertford County 32, OT
South Granville 20, Wilson Fike 15
South Iredell 49, North Rowan 13
South Pointe, S.C. 17, Charlotte Mallard Creek 6
South Rowan 41, Concord 11
South Stokes 50, Kernersville McGuinness 26
Southampton Academy, Va. 42, Kinston Parrott Academy 22
Southern Durham 35, Northern Durham 19
Southern Nash 21, Tarboro 10
Southern Pines Pinecrest 29, Southern Lee 3
SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Bertie County 20
Southwest Guilford 55, Southern Alamance 7
Southwest Onslow 57, Jacksonville White Oak 21
Statesville Christian 42, Winston-Salem Prep 0
Thomasville 34, Boonville Starmount 14
Thomasville Ledford 41, Salisbury 7
Trinity 40, West Davidson 14
Union 43, Princeton 14
Village Christian 18, Sandhill Titans 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 53, Marshville Forest Hills 28
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Charlotte Garinger 6
Waynesville Tuscola 49, Swain County 6
Weddington 45, Monroe Parkwood 3
West Brunswick 24, North Brunswick 21
West Carteret 45, Eastern Wayne 21
West Craven 55, Greenville Conley 14
West Forsyth 38, High Point Central 8
West Johnston 48, Rolesville 20
West Montgomery 32, North Moore 6
West Rowan 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7
West Wilkes 7, North Iredell 6
Western Alamance 40, Burlington Williams 7
Wilmington Laney 31, East Bladen 7
Wilson Hunt 37, Currituck County 12
Winston-Salem Carver 27, Statesville 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 52, North Forsyth 6
Winston-Salem Parkland 30, Gastonia Ashbrook 26
