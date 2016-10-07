PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week eight scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week eight prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 14 (from Thursday)
Hibriten 56, Fred T. Foard 7
Hickory 40, South Caldwell 28 (from Thursday)
Lincolnton 54, Bandys 28
St. Stephens 31, Patton 29
West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12 (from Thursday)
West Lincoln 24, Newton-Conover 21
Statewide scores
Alexander Central 48, North Lincoln 7
Asheville Erwin 42, McDowell County 15
Asheville Roberson 37, North Buncombe 17
Bishop Sullivan, Va. 51, Charlotte Providence Day 9
Brevard 45, East Henderson 9
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 44, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 0
Canton Pisgah 34, West Henderson 7
Charlotte Christian 56, New Covenant 0
Charlotte Providence 44, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
Cherryville 35, Mooresboro Jefferson 34
Concord 35, Concord Cox Mill 0
Concord Cannon 41, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Davie County 20, West Forsyth 3
East Burke 20, Valdese Draughn 0
East Forsyth 51, High Point Central 0
East Rowan 8, Northwest Cabarrus 0
Enka 51, Asheville 8
Franklin 34, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14
Fuquay-Varina 49, Apex 21
Greensboro Page 42, Southeast Guilford 6
Hendersonville 66, Avery County 6
High Point Andrews 47, Providence Grove 20
Metrolina Christian Academy 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7
Mint Hill Rocky River 30, East Mecklenburg 27
Mountain Island Charter 49, Sandhill Titans 0
Mt. Airy 43, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Murphy 48, Andrews 0
North Forsyth 28, Western Guilford 12
Raleigh Millbrook 38, Raleigh Broughton 7
Raleigh Wake Christian 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 21
Randleman 39, Trinity Wheatmore 20
Robbinsville 41, Rosman 3
Rocky Mount Academy 60, Raleigh St. David's 8
South Rowan 19, China Grove Carson 16
South Stanly 46, South Davidson 0
Southern Guilford 60, Central Davidson 0
Surry Central 7, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Swain County 35, Cherokee 8
Thomasville 34, West Davidson 0
Walkertown 42, East Surry 21
Watauga County 45, Morganton Freedom 7
Waynesville Tuscola 54, North Henderson 14
Wilkes Central 47, Boonville Starmount 18
