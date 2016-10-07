PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week eight scoreboard

Below is a look at Friday’s week eight prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:

Catawba County scores

East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 14 (from Thursday)

Hibriten 56, Fred T. Foard 7

Hickory 40, South Caldwell 28 (from Thursday)

Lincolnton 54, Bandys 28

St. Stephens 31, Patton 29

West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12 (from Thursday)

West Lincoln 24, Newton-Conover 21