PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week eight postponements

Below is a look at Thursday’s and Friday’s JV and varsity football game postponements involving Catawba County teams:

Varsity football

East Lincoln at Bunker Hill, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, still on for 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hickory at South Caldwell, moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincolnton at Bandys, still on for 7:30 p.m. Friday

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, still on for 7:30 p.m. Friday

Patton at St. Stephens, still on for 7:30 p.m. Friday

West Caldwell at Maiden, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday