PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week 12 scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week 12 prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
Hibriten 48, Hickory 7
Maiden 65, Lincolnton 47
Newton-Conover 31, Bandys 29
St. Stephens 21, Fred T. Foard 7
West Caldwell 66, Bunker Hill 0
Statewide scores
Riverside Martin 35, Robersonville South Creek 14
Alexander Central 68, West Iredell 25
Apex Middle Creek 48, Apex 0
Ashe County 54, Elkin 35
Asheboro 70, Central Davidson 0
Asheville Reynolds 47, North Buncombe 3
Asheville Roberson 56, Enka 6
Ayden-Grifton 34, Kinston 28
Belmont South Point 63, Belmont Cramer 0
Bessemer City 26, Cherryville 14
Bethel Assembly 48, Wayne Christian 16
Boonville Starmount 46, Alleghany County 21
Brevard 23, Canton Pisgah 17
Bunn 70, Warren County 35
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 53, Madison County 16
Camden County 74, Mattamuskeet 24
Cape Fear 36, Hope Mills South View 14
Cary Panther Creek 22, Durham Jordan 8
Central Cabarrus 59, Northwest Cabarrus 30
Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Providence 21
Charlotte Harding 50, West Mecklenburg 47
Charlotte Mallard Creek 49, North Mecklenburg 15
Charlotte Myers Park 23, East Mecklenburg 21
Charlotte Olympic 41, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Vance 41, Cornelius Hough 17
Chatham Central def. South Davidson, forfeit
Cherokee 61, Hayesville 28
China Grove Carson 15, Concord Cox Mill 3
Chocowinity Southside 66, Pamlico County 12
Clayton Cleveland 70, Wendell Corinth Holders 56
Clinton 35, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Concord Cannon 11, Harrells Christian 8
Concord Robinson 28, Concord 21, OT
Croatan 45, Holly Ridge Dixon 22
Davie County 34, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Durham Hillside 58, Person 6
East Bladen 7, West Bladen 0
East Carteret 63, Jones County 0
East Columbus 20, West Columbus 14
East Davidson 21, West Davidson 17
East Duplin 24, North Brunswick 14
East Forsyth 58, Northwest Guilford 15
East Lincoln 35, West Lincoln 9
East Rowan 47, South Rowan 0
East Rutherford 23, Forest City Chase 0
East Surry 21, Mt. Airy 10
Eastern Alamance 48, Northeast Guilford 7
Eastern Guilford 41, Rockingham County 15
Eastern Randolph 40, Trinity Wheatmore 14
Edenton Holmes 35, Bertie County 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern 51, Currituck County 0
Erwin Triton 34, Western Harnett 7
Fairmont 42, St. Pauls 21
Fayetteville Sanford 28, Gray's Creek 21
Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Fayetteville Smith 21
Franklinton 41, Southern Vance 14
Fuquay-Varina 45, Cary 6
Garner 58, Rolesville 7
Gastonia Forestview 48, East Gaston 6
Gastonia Huss 32, Gastonia Ashbrook 15
Graham 28, Bartlett Yancey 20
Granville Central 59, Northwest Halifax 6
Greene Central 28, Goldsboro 20
Greensboro Dudley 55, Southeast Guilford 8
Greensboro Grimsley 10, Greensboro Smith 8
Greensboro Page 48, Southern Alamance 0
Greenville Conley 70, South Central Pitt 34
Harnett Central 21, East Wake 14
Havelock 41, Jacksonville 6
Hendersonville 52, Polk County 13
Hertford County 28, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27
Hickory Ridge 27, West Rowan 7
High Point Andrews 46, Trinity 25
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 41, Northern Vance 14
Holly Springs 48, Friendship 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Mint Hill Rocky River 23
Kannapolis Brown 55, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Kernersville Glenn 44, Jamestown Ragsdale 27
Kings Mountain 49, East Burke 6
Lake Norman 42, North Lincoln 14
Lake Norman Charter 36, North Gaston 32
Lawndale Burns 28, R-S Central 21, OT
Louisburg 56, Weldon 20
Lumberton 48, Pembroke Swett 19
Manteo 55, Creswell 26
Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Independence 3
Mitchell County 43, Avery County 0
Monroe 52, Marshville Forest Hills 13
Monroe Parkwood 40, Monroe Central 2
Monroe Sun Valley 49, Anson County 27
Mooresboro Jefferson 57, Gastonia Highland Tech 20
Mooresville 43, North Iredell 21
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 42, Davidson Community School 0
Morganton Patton 35, Morganton Freedom 28
Morrisville Green Hope 27, Raleigh Athens Drive 23
Mt. Pleasant 42, West Stanly 21
Murphy 43, Rosman 8
New Bern 49, Greenville Rose 44
North Duplin 35, Seven Springs Spring Creek 19
North Johnston 33, Washington 6
North Lenoir 9, South Lenoir 6
North Pitt 50, Farmville Central 41
North Rowan 43, Salisbury 7
North Stanly 42, Monroe Union Academy 14
North Surry 27, East Bend Forbush 23
Northampton County 28, Rocky Mount Prep 14
Northern Guilford 51, Eden Morehead 20
Pasquotank County 60, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0
Perquimans 36, Columbia 14
Pfafftown Reagan 35, Winston-Salem Reynolds 19
Pikeville Aycock 57, Eastern Wayne 26
Pinetown Northside 50, Lejeune 0
Pittsboro Northwood 47, Chapel Hill 0
Plymouth 37, Gates County 20
Princeton 74, Goldsboro Rosewood 52
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 25, Northern Durham 7
Raleigh Leesville Road 34, Raleigh Wakefield 17
Raleigh Sanderson 28, Raleigh Millbrook 14
Raleigh Wake Christian 48, Fayetteville Christian 0
Randleman 43, Providence Grove 20
Red Springs 49, South Robeson 12
Reidsville 41, Carrboro 0
Richlands 56, Jacksonville White Oak 49
Roanoke Rapids 27, South Granville 26
Rocky Mount 14, Northern Nash 7
Rocky Point Trask 44, Pender 35
Salemburg Lakewood 49, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Scotland 21, Richmond County 0
Shelby 21, Shelby Crest 19
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 35, Burlington Cummings 34
South Columbus 28, Whiteville 13
South Iredell 42, Statesville 7
South Johnston 49, Smithfield-Selma 6
South Mecklenburg 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6
South Stanly 36, Albemarle 6
Southeast Raleigh 24, Clayton 7
Southern Durham 67, Oxford Webb 28
Southern Lee 16, Lee County 13
Southern Nash 28, Nash Central 18
Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Hoke County 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 32, Wilson Beddingfield 29
Southwest Guilford 38, High Point Central 14
Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Britt 12
Surry Central 26, West Stokes 21
Swain County 14, Robbinsville 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 34, North Henderson 26
Tarboro 42, North Edgecombe 6
Thomasville 31, Lexington 21
Thomasville Ledford 21, North Forsyth 6
Union 37, Newton Grove Midway 16
Wake Forest 44, Raleigh Enloe 0
Wake Forest Heritage 44, Raleigh Broughton 21
Walkertown 63, Kernersville McGuinness 48
Watauga County 63, South Caldwell 21
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Piedmont 21
Waynesville Tuscola 24, Franklin 8
Weddington 34, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 3
West Carteret 48, Swansboro 20
West Forsyth 43, North Davidson 42
West Henderson 48, East Henderson 14
West Johnston 56, Knightdale 7
West Montgomery 50, East Montgomery 7
West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20
Western Alamance 48, Mayodan McMichael 21
Western Guilford 38, Southwestern Randolph 23
Wilkes Central 28, North Wilkes 21
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Topsail 20
Wilmington Laney 41, Wilmington Ashley 21
Wilmington New Hanover 56, South Brunswick 21
Wilson Fike 14, Wilson Hunt 7
Winston-Salem Carver 40, South Stokes 7
Category: