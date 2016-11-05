PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week 12 scoreboard

Below is a look at Friday’s week 12 prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:

Catawba County scores

Hibriten 48, Hickory 7

Maiden 65, Lincolnton 47

Newton-Conover 31, Bandys 29

St. Stephens 21, Fred T. Foard 7

West Caldwell 66, Bunker Hill 0