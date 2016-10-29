PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's Week 11 scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week 11 prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14
East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35
Freedom 38, St. Stephens 0
Newton-Conover 36, Bunker Hill 24
South Caldwell 28, Fred T. Foard 20
Watauga 49, Hickory 13
Statewide scores
Alleghany County 40, Elkin 35
Apex Middle Creek 56, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Ashe County 42, Boonville Starmount 7
Asheboro 60, Western Guilford 42
Asheville 49, North Buncombe 15
Ayden-Grifton 48, Goldsboro 6
Belmont Cramer 41, East Gaston 26
Belmont South Point 64, North Gaston 6
Bertie County 28, Pasquotank County 14
Bessemer City 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 72, Hobgood Academy 26
Brevard 56, North Henderson 0
Bunn 42, Franklinton 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 57, Avery County 3
Camden County 35, Gates County 34
Canton Pisgah 45, Sylva Smoky Mountain 40
Cape Fear 50, Fayetteville Britt 0
Central Cabarrus 61, East Rowan 42
Charlotte Catholic 49, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13
Charlotte Christian 52, Charlotte Providence Day 18
Charlotte Latin 47, Charlotte Country Day 20
Charlotte Myers Park 58, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Olympic 29, Charlotte Harding 28
Charlotte Vance 75, Huntersville Hopewell 8
Cherokee 25, Robbinsville 18
Cherryville 27, Davidson Community School 3
Chocowinity Southside 58, Lejeune 0
Clayton Cleveland 49, Western Harnett 13
Clinton 49, Rocky Point Trask 6
Community Christian 36, Halifax Academy 30
Concord 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Concord Robinson 62, South Rowan 6
Cornelius Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 28
Davidson Day 55, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7
Davie County 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
Durham Hillside 42, Durham Jordan 14
East Bladen 53, Union 29
East Carteret 59, Pinetown Northside 0
East Duplin 48, Croatan 0
East Forsyth 38, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0, OT
Eastern Guilford 29, Eastern Alamance 18
Eastern Randolph 24, Randleman 21
Eastern Wayne 23, Southern Wayne 20
Erwin Triton 59, Smithfield-Selma 7
Fairmont 58, East Columbus 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 44, Fayetteville Pine Forest 16
Forest City Chase 20, East Burke 16
Franklin 21, West Henderson 10
Fuquay-Varina 52, Cary Panther Creek 35
Garner 32, West Johnston 7
Gastonia Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6
Gastonia Huss 39, Gastonia Forestview 6
Graham 23, Burlington Cummings 6
Granville Central 21, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Gray's Creek 33, Fayetteville Byrd 6
Greene Central 61, South Lenoir 28
Greensboro Page 23, Greensboro Dudley 22
Greensboro Smith 48, Southern Alamance 14
Greenville Conley 36, New Bern 20
Greenville Rose 56, Pikeville Aycock 49
Havelock 74, Swansboro 3
Hayesville 27, Andrews 14
Hertford County 13, Elizabeth City Northeastern 12
Hickory Ridge 49, China Grove Carson 8
High Point Andrews 51, Trinity Wheatmore 0
High Point Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 6
Hoke County 20, Pembroke Swett 17
Holly Springs 69, Cary 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27, East Mecklenburg 21
Jacksonville Northside 27, North Brunswick 7
Jones County 49, Pamlico County 8
Kannapolis Brown 23, West Charlotte 14
Kernersville Glenn 49, High Point Central 14
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 35, Currituck County 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 55, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12
Knightdale 21, East Wake 14
Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14
Lee County 34, Fayetteville Westover 12
Lenoir Hibriten 40, Morganton Patton 0
Lexington 45, East Davidson 34
Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20
Marshville Forest Hills 41, Monroe Central 13
McDowell County 28, Enka 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 56, Hickory Grove Christian 7
Mitchell County 35, Madison County 14
Monroe 41, West Stanly 14
Monroe Union Academy 54, Albemarle 8
Mooresboro Jefferson 14, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Mountain Island Charter 54, Concord Cannon 7
Mt. Airy 42, Walkertown 14
Mt. Pleasant 42, Monroe Parkwood 25
Murphy 35, Swain County 3
Nash Central 28, Wilson Hunt 0
Newton Grove Midway 42, West Bladen 20
Norfolk Christian, Va. def. Cape Hatteras, forfeit
North Davidson 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 28
North Duplin 42, Newton Grove Hobbton 12
North Edgecombe 22, Robersonville South Creek 16
North Forsyth 48, Southwestern Randolph 14
North Johnston 34, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
North Lenoir 23, Kinston 8
North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19
North Moore 61, Chatham Central 0
North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14
North Stanly 49, South Stanly 14
North Wilkes 38, West Wilkes 35, OT
Northern Guilford 34, Mayodan McMichael 28, OT
Orange 42, Oxford Webb 0
Perquimans 50, Mattamuskeet 8
Person 22, Durham Riverside 14
Pittsboro Northwood 35, Northern Vance 6
Plymouth 42, Manteo 7
Polk County 16, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 14
Raleigh Athens Drive 47, Friendship 34
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 41, East Chapel Hill 0
Raleigh Enloe 34, Raleigh Broughton 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Millbrook 3
Raleigh Ravenscroft 36, Harrells Christian 18
Raleigh St. David's 50, Cary Christian 0
Reidsville 64, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richmond County 21, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Riverside Martin 57, Rocky Mount Prep 14
Roanoke Rapids 49, Southern Vance 0
Rolesville 13, Clayton 7
Rosman 33, Trinity Academy 14
Salemburg Lakewood 48, Princeton 14
Salisbury 42, West Davidson 10
Scotland 63, Lumberton 7
Shelby 56, Valdese Draughn 0
Shelby Crest 24, Lawndale Burns 14
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 26, Carrboro 0
South Columbus 32, Red Springs 0
South Granville 38, Warren County 7
South Johnston 42, Wendell Corinth Holders 15
South Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Providence 0
Southampton Academy, Va. 48, Rocky Mount Academy 13
Southeast Raleigh 49, Harnett Central 12
Southern Guilford 40, Thomasville Ledford 30
Southern Lee 51, Cameron Union Pines 35
Southern Nash 21, Rocky Mount 10
Southwest Onslow 23, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
St. Pauls 44, West Columbus 0
Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27
Statesville Christian 56, Fayetteville Christian 0
Surry Central 41, East Bend Forbush 25
Tarboro 51, Northampton County 0
Trinity 27, Providence Grove 16
Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Sanderson 8
Wake Forest Heritage 21, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Pender 0
Warsaw Kenan 34, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Washington 21, North Pitt 19
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Monroe Sun Valley 20
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 36, Anson County 22
Waynesville Tuscola 56, East Henderson 0
Weddington 42, Monroe Piedmont 7
West Carteret 42, Richlands 6
West Craven 39, Jacksonville 29
West Forsyth 36, Winston-Salem Reynolds 16
West Mecklenburg 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
West Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit
West Rowan 21, Concord Cox Mill 3
Western Alamance 45, Northeast Guilford 7
Whiteville 62, South Robeson 6
Wilkes Central 25, East Wilkes 0
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilmington Laney 34, West Brunswick 14
Wilmington New Hanover 46, Topsail 17
Wilson Beddingfield 27, Farmville Central 0
Wilson Fike 19, Northern Nash 7
Winston-Salem Carver 46, West Stokes 2
Winston-Salem Prep 28, Winston-Salem Atkins 26
Category: