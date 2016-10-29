PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's Week 11 scoreboard

Below is a look at Friday’s week 11 prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:

Catawba County scores

Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14

East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35

Freedom 38, St. Stephens 0

Newton-Conover 36, Bunker Hill 24

South Caldwell 28, Fred T. Foard 20

Watauga 49, Hickory 13