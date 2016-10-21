PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's week 10 scoreboard
Below is a look at Friday’s week 10 prep football scores involving teams from Catawba County and statewide:
Catawba County scores
Bunker Hill 26, Bandys 6
Fred T. Foard 32, Hickory 14
Lincolnton 49, Newton-Conover 6
Maiden 59, West Lincoln 22
South Caldwell 41, St. Stephens 13
Statewide scores
Apex Middle Creek 51, Friendship 6
Belmont South Point 48, Lake Norman Charter 0
Bethel Assembly 52, Community Christian 14
Brevard 43, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0
Bunn 9, South Granville 3
Camden County 16, Perquimans 12
Cape Fear 42, Fayetteville Smith 7
Cary Panther Creek 51, Apex 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 56, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Catholic 42, West Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Country Day 28, Charlotte Providence Day 9
Charlotte Harding 54, Charlotte Providence 46
Charlotte Latin 35, Charlotte Christian 10
Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Kannapolis Brown 7
Charlotte Myers Park 47, Charlotte Independence 7
Charlotte Olympic 43, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Vance 48, North Mecklenburg 7
Cherokee 34, Andrews 12
Clayton Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 7
Clinton 55, West Bladen 0
Concord Cannon 14, Metrolina Christian Academy 7
Concord Cox Mill 17, Central Cabarrus 2
Cornelius Hough 31, West Charlotte 0
Davidson Day 41, Harrells Christian 0
Durham Riverside 13, Durham Jordan 7
East Duplin 17, Jacksonville Northside 7
East Forsyth 42, Southwest Guilford 14
East Mecklenburg 70, Charlotte Garinger 6
East Surry 41, Kernersville McGuinness 7
East Wilkes 34, Boonville Starmount 0
Eastern Alamance 43, Rockingham County 7
Edenton Holmes 60, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 28
Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Pasquotank County 6
Fairmont 38, Red Springs 32
Fayetteville Sanford 44, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Fayetteville Westover 21, Southern Lee 20
Garner 57, Knightdale 0
Gastonia Huss 42, Belmont Cramer 16
Gates County 41, Columbia 0
Granville Central 33, Louisburg 17
Greensboro Dudley 47, Greensboro Grimsley 0
Greensboro Page 30, Greensboro Smith 12
Greenville Conley 42, Eastern Wayne 0
Halifax Academy 48, Hobgood Academy 6
Hendersonville 38, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 21
Hickory Ridge 55, South Rowan 0
High Point Christian Academy 16, Charlotte Northside Christian 12
Holly Springs 41, Raleigh Athens Drive 14
Hope Mills South View 40, Fayetteville Britt 6
Jamestown Ragsdale 28, High Point Central 21
Kings Mountain 24, Forest City Chase 3
Lake Norman 49, North Iredell 14
Lawndale Burns 31, Valdese Draughn 0
Lee County 26, Cameron Union Pines 0
Lenoir Hibriten 53, Morganton Freedom 0
Matthews Butler 55, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 17
Monroe 38, Monroe Parkwood 7
Monroe Union Academy 54, Chatham Central 12
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 8
Mooresville 35, Alexander Central 14
Morrisville Green Hope 39, Cary 14
Mt. Airy 52, Winston-Salem Atkins 18
Mt. Pleasant 70, Monroe Central 0
Murphy 55, Hayesville 0
Nash Central 22, Northern Nash 7
New Bern 29, Pikeville Aycock 11
Newton Grove Midway 28, Rocky Point Trask 19
North Brunswick 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 6
North Davidson 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7
North Edgecombe 48, Northampton County 8
North Johnston 28, North Pitt 14
North Rowan 14, East Davidson 13
North Stanly 51, Albemarle 0
Northern Durham 42, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Guilford 35, Northeast Guilford 27
Northwest Cabarrus 17, China Grove Carson 14
Orange 42, Chapel Hill 0
Pamlico County 22, Lejeune 8
Pinetown Northside 20, Jones County 12
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Person 27
Raleigh Millbrook 17, Wake Forest Heritage 15
Raleigh Sanderson 40, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh St. David's 58, Kinston Parrott Academy 56
Raleigh Wake Christian 55, North Raleigh Christian 15
Raleigh Wakefield 49, Raleigh Broughton 0
Randleman 39, Trinity 11
Richmond County 55, Lumberton 19
Roanoke Rapids 28, Franklinton 6
Robersonville South Creek 26, Rocky Mount Prep 8
Rocky Mount 47, Wilson Fike 14
Rocky Mount Academy 44, Grace Christian-Raleigh 6
Rolesville 34, Harnett Central 26
Scotland 28, Hoke County 2
South Iredell 44, North Lincoln 13
South Robeson 28, West Columbus 20
Southampton Academy, Va. 53, Cary Christian 6
Southeast Raleigh 28, East Wake 0
Southern Durham 46, Pittsboro Northwood 28
Southern Guilford 49, Southwestern Randolph 6
Southern Nash 35, Wilson Hunt 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Pembroke Swett 17
SouthWest Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 17
Tarboro 52, Riverside Martin 7
Topsail 51, South Brunswick 7
Union 18, Pender 13
Wake Forest 24, Raleigh Leesville Road 17
Wallace-Rose Hill 41, East Bladen 21
Warsaw Kenan 61, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Washington 16, Wilson Beddingfield 12
Watauga County 49, Morganton Patton 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Anson County 14
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 40, Monroe Piedmont 13
Wayne Christian 58, Lawrence Academy 28
Waynesville Tuscola 56, West Henderson 0
Weddington 49, Monroe Sun Valley 19
West Craven 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0
West Johnston 48, Clayton 0
West Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0
West Stanly 44, Marshville Forest Hills 23
West Stokes 42, South Stokes 14
Whiteville 42, East Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 62, Elkin 27
Winston-Salem Carver 22, East Bend Forbush 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 58, Winston-Salem Parkland 12
