PREP FOOTBALL: Friday's first-round playoff scores
Below is a look at Friday's prep football playoff scores involving Catawba County and state-wide teams:
Catawba County scores
2AA playoffs: Mount Pleasant 35, Maiden 21 (Blue Devils finish season 8-4)
Statewide scores
Class 1A East
(East- 3) Pinetown Northside 61, (Mideast- 6) Rocky Mount Prep 12
(Mideast- 2) North Edgecombe 44, (East- 7) Columbia 0
(MIdeast- 4) Jones County 38, (East- 5) Manteo 30
Class 1A West
(Midwest- 1) North Duplin 21, (West- 8) Rosman 7
(Midwest- 2) Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 64, (West- 7) Andrews 8
(West- 1) Murphy 50, (Midwest- 8) South Robeson 6
(West- 2) Mitchell County 65, (Midwest- 7) Chatham Central 12
(West- 6) Hayesville 41, (MIdwest- 3) Alleghany County 15
Class 1AA East
(East- 1) East Carteret 85, (Mideast- 8) Goldsboro Rosewood 0
(East- 2) Wallace-Rose Hill 63, (Mideast- 7) Pender County 7
(East- 3) Tarboro 46, (MIdeast- 6) Warsaw Kenan 12
(East- 5) Gates County 34, (Mideast- 4) Louisburg 17
(Mideast- 1) Salemburg Lakewood 42, (East- 8) Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
(Mideast- 3) Clinton Union 41, (East- 6) Rocky Point Trask 14
Class 1AA West
(MIdwest- 1) West Montgomery 54, (West- 8) Boonville Starmount 7
(Midwest- 2) Whiteville 42, (West- 7) Cherryville 7
(MIdwest- 3) East Montgomery 49, (West- 6) Avery County 0
(Midwest- 4) East Surry 42, (West- 5) Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
(Midwest- 7) Walkertown 42, (West- 2) East Wilkes 21
(West- 1) Mt. Airy 46, (Midwest- 8) South Stanly 0
(West- 3) Bessemer City 26, (MIdwest- 6) North Moore 13
Class 2A East
(East- 1) Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, (Mideast- 8) Newton Grove Midway 12
(East- 2) Ayden-Grifton 46, (Mideast- 7) Red Springs 32
(East- 5) Southwest Onslow 29, (MIdeast- 4) North Johnston 12
(Mideast- 1) South Columbus 42, (East- 8) Bertie County 26
(Mideast- 3) East Bladen 62, (East- 6) Farmville Central 42
(Mideast- 5) Fairmont 50, (East- 4) Kill Devil Hills First Flight 42
Class 2A West
(MIdwest- 2) Surry Central 28, (West- 7) Polk County 21
(Midwest- 3) North Rowan 28, (West- 6) North Wilkes 0
(West- 1) Lincolnton 48, (MIdwest- 8) Thomasville 13
(West- 3) Hendersonville 38, (Midwest- 6) Lexington 35
(West- 4) Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, (MIdwest- 5) West Stanly 28
Class 2AA East
(East- 1) East Duplin 77, (MIdeast- 8) Graham 0
(East- 3) Hertford County 46, (Mideast- 6) Franklinton 18
(East- 5) Roanoke Rapids 44, (MIdeast- 4) East Davidson 34
(East- 6) Jacksonville Northside 41, (Mideast- 3) Randleman 6
(Mideast- 1) Clinton 36, (East- 8) North Lenoir 13
(Mideast- 5) South Granville 24, (East- 4) SouthWest Edgecombe 20
Class 2AA West
(Midwest- 1) Monroe 55, (West- 8) West Lincoln 7
(Midwest- 3) East Lincoln 49, (West- 6) Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
(Midwest- 5) Mount Pleasant 35, (West- 4) Maiden 21
(West- 2) West Caldwell 41, (Midwest- 7) West Stokes 0
(West- 1) Shelby 55, (Midwest- 8) North Surry 7
(West- 3) Gastonia Huss 50, (Midwest- 6) Monroe Parkwood 24
(West- 5) Franklin 30, (Midwest- 4) Belmont Cramer 21
(West- 7) R-S Central 31, (Midwest- 2) Wilkes Central 6
Class 3A East
(East- 1) West Craven 55, (Mideast- 8) Northeast Guilford 7
(East- 3) Havelock 42, (Mideast- 6) Burlington Williams 14
(East- 4) Rocky Mount 30, (Mideast- 5) Southern Lee 28
(East- 8) Northern Nash 30, (Mideast- 1) Southern Nash 15
(Mideast- 2) Orange 48, (East- 7) Wilson Fike 7
(Mideast- 4) Eastern Alamance 35, (East- 5) Nash Central 21
(Mideast- 7) South Johnston 52, (East- 2) Eastern Wayne 7
Class 3A West
(Midwest- 1) Belmont South Point 59, (West- 8) West Henderson 0
(Midwest- 2) West Rowan 33, (West- 7) Morganton Freedom 13
(West- 1) Lenoir Hibriten 56, (Midwest- 8) Mayodan McMichael 28
(West- 2) Canton Pisgah 50, (Midwest- 7) China Grove Carson 13
(West- 3) Shelby Crest 60, (Midwest- 6) East Rowan 40
(West- 4) Waynesville Tuscola 23, (Midwest- 5) Anson County 18
(West- 5) Lawndale Burns 48, (Midwest- 4) North Forsyth 23
(West- 6) Morganton Patton 35, (Midwest- 3) Gastonia Forestview 17
Class 3AA East
(East- 1) West Brunswick 35, (Mideast- 8) Northern Guilford 21
(East- 3) Fayetteville Sanford 44, (Mideast- 6) Pittsboro Northwood 21
(East- 5) Jacksonville 35, (Mideast- 4) Fayetteville Westover 34
(East- 8) Wendell Corinth Holders 20, (MIdeast- 1) Eastern Guilford 10
(Mideast- 2) Lee County 48, (East- 7) Topsail 6
(Mideast- 5) Asheboro 31, (East- 4) Erwin Triton 14
Class 3AA West
(Midwest- 1) Concord Robinson 41, (West- 8) Gastonia Ashbrook 21
(Midwest- 2) Weddington 38, (West- 7) Statesville 0
(Midwest- 3) Hickory Ridge 49, (West- 6) Asheville 7
(Midwest- 5) Concord 35, (West- 4) Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 34
(Midwest- 6) Thomasville Ledford 48, (West- 3) Kings Mountain 28
(West- 1) Asheville Reynolds 37, (Midwest- 8) Central Cabarrus 14
(West- 2) South Iredell 31, (Midwest- 7) Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Class 4A East
(East- 2) Greenville Rose 49, (Mideast- 7) Person 6
(East- 6) Wilmington Hoggard 38, (Mideast- 3) Durham Hillside 34
(Mideast- 1) Scotland 47, (East- 8) New Bern 8
(Mideast- 2) Cape Fear 62, (East- 7) Clayton 3
(Mideast- 4) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 70, (East- 5) Greenville Conley 42
Class 4A West
(Midwest- 1) East Forsyth 43, (West- 8) Charlotte Harding 20
(Midwest- 2) Greensboro Dudley 52, (West- 7) Alexander Central 8
(Midwest- 5) North Davidson 38, (West- 4) Asheville Roberson 21
(West- 1) Davie County 42, (Midwest- 8) Southeast Guilford 14
(West- 2) Charlotte Catholic 55, (Midwest- 7) Winston-Salem Parkland 7
(West- 6) Indian Trail Porter Ridge 16, (Midwest- 3) Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
Class 4AA East
(East- 2) Garner 51, (MIdeast- 7) Morrisville Green Hope 0
(East- 3) Wake Forest Heritage 17, (Mideast- 6) Holly Springs 14
(East- 4) Raleigh Sanderson 34, (Mideast- 5) Hope Mills South View 0
(Mideast- 1) Apex Middle Creek 35, (East- 8) Raleigh Wakefield 0
(Mideast- 2) Southern Pines Pinecrest 42, (East- 7) Raleigh Leesville Road 21
(MIdeast- 3) Richmond County 28, (East- 6) Raleigh Millbrook 14
Class 4AA West
(Midwest- 1) Matthews Butler 63, (West- 8) McDowell County 0
(MIdwest- 3) Charlotte Vance 61, (West- 6) Charlotte Ardrey Kell 24
(Midwest- 5) Charlotte Mallard Creek 21, (West- 4) Cornelius Hough 16
(West- 1) Lake Norman 45, (Midwest- 8) East Mecklenburg 24
(West- 2) Charlotte Myers Park 42, (Midwest- 7) Northwest Guilford 27
(West- 3) West Mecklenburg 37, (Midwest- 6) Mooresville 17
(West- 4) West Forsyth 28, (West- 5) South Mecklenburg 25
NCISAA Division 3
Statesville Christian 58, Village Christian 14
