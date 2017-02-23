PREP BASKETBALL: Thursday's second-round playoff scores
By:
Cody Dalton
Thursday, February 23, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at the second-round 2A and 3A prep basketball playoff games and times involving Catawba County teams:
Girls basketball
2A pairings
No. 12 Maiden 63, No. 22 Lincolnton 57
(Lady Blue Devils improve to 21-7)
3A pairings
No. 2 North Iredell 56, No. 14 Hickory 52
(Lady Red Tornadoes finish season 20-7)
Boys basketball
3A pairings
No. 10 Hickory 57, No. 29 Fred T. Foard 40
(Red Tornadoes improve to 23-6; Tigers end season 11-16)
Category: