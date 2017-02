Below is a look at the second-round 2A and 3A prep basketball playoff games and times involving Catawba County teams:

Girls basketball

2A pairings

No. 22 Lincolnton (13-10) at No. 12 Maiden (20-7), 7 p.m.

3A pairings

No. 14 Hickory (20-6) at No. 2 North Iredell (27-0), 7 p.m.

Boys basketball