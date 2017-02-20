PREP BASKETBALL: Playoff games time are set

Below is a look at the 2A and 3A prep basketball playoff games and times involving Catawba County teams:

Girls basketball

2A pairings

No. 32 Bandys (8-15) at No. 1 Smoky Mountain (24-2), 6 p.m.

No. 25 West Davidson (13-13) at No. 12 Maiden (19-7), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Newton-Conover (16-10) at No. 11 East Davidson (19-6), 7 p.m.

3A pairings

No. 18 Piedmont (17-10) at No. 14 Hickory (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 St. Stephens (14-11) at No. 16 Southwestern Randolph (16-9), 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

2A pairings

No. 23 Maiden (15-10) at No. 7 T.W. Andrews (17-8), 6 p.m.