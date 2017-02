PREP BASKETBALL: Final conference tournament scores

Below are a look at the final scores from the Northwestern 3A/4A and Southern District 7 Athletic 2A basketball tournaments:

Northwestern 3A/4A

Boys brackets

First round (at higher seed)

No. 1 Freedom 91, No. 8 Watauga 73

No. 2 Hibriten 73, No. 7 St. Stephens 58

No. 3 Hickory 57, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 42

No. 5 South Caldwell 63, No. 4 Patton 55

Semifinals (at Freedom High School)

No. 1 Freedom 77, No. 5 South Caldwell 67

No. 3 Hickory 53, No. 2 Hibriten 42

Finals (at Freedom High School)

No. 1 Freedom 73, No. 3 Hickory 68

Girls brackets

First round (at higher seed)

No. 1 Freedom 61, No. 8 Hibriten 17

No. 2 Watauga 69, No. 7 Patton 36

No. 3 Hickory 65, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 22

No. 4 South Caldwell 50, No. 5 St. Stephens 46

Semifinals (at Freedom High School)

No. 1 Freedom 45, No. 4 South Caldwell 32

No. 2 Watauga 57, No. 3 Hickory 51 (OT)

Finals (at Freedom High School)

No. 1 Freedom 57, No. 2 Watauga 35

Southern District 7 Athletic 2A

Boys brackets

First round (at higher seed)

No. 1 Lincolnton 82, No. 8 Bunker Hill 50

No. 2 West Caldwell 66, No. 7 Newton-Conover 63 (OT)

No. 3 East Lincoln 93, No. 6 Bandys 65

No. 4 Maiden 72, No. 5 West Lincoln 49

Semifinals (at CVCC's Tarlton Complex)

No. 1 Lincolnton 60, No. 4 Maiden 42

No. 3 East Lincoln 70, No. 2 West Caldwell 67 (OT)

Finals (at CVCC's Tarlton Complex)

No. 1 Lincolnton 93, No. 3 East Lincoln 91 (OT)

Girls brackets

First round (at higher seed)

No. 1 East Lincoln 57, No. 8 West Lincoln 34

No. 2 Newton-Conover 65, No. 7 Bunker Hill 49

No. 3 Maiden 64, No. 6 Bandys 55

No. 5 West Caldwell 51, No. 4 Lincolnton 45

Semifinals (at CVCC's Tarlton Complex)

No. 1 East Lincoln 53, No. 5 West Caldwell 41

No. 3 Maiden 54, No. 2 Newton-Conover 47