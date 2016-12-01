Police seek help in pedestrian hit-and-Run investigation

HICKORY – The Hickory Police Department is seeking public assistance in the investigation of a pedestrian that was struck during a hit and run that occurred on Monday, November 28that approximately 8:00pm in the 200 Block of 12thAve NE between Viewmont Baptist Church and the Cubbard Express Exxon Convenience Store.

The victim, Joshua Edward Holden, w/m/28, of Hickory, was located on the ground with severe injuries believed to be sustained from being struck by a vehicle.

Holden was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center and then later to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem where he is currently in critical condition.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Inv. J. Patterson