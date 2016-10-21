Police: one dead after Thursday motorcycle wreck in Conover

A two-vehicle wreck in Conover left one man dead after his motorcycle collided with a Ford SUV on 1st Ave North, just south of the Walmart shopping center just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Initial investigations say the Ford SUV was exiting a parking lot of a business when it crossed in front of the path of the motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Cabarrus County man, according to Conover police.

The names of those involved and an official report was not released at time of press.

The O-N-E will have more on this story as information becomes available.