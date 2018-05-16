Police investigate shooting in Newton

On 15 May 2018 at 8:13 pm, officers from the Newton Police Department responded to 1208 N. Davis Ave in reference to someone discharging a weapon into a dwelling. Upon arrival at the scene, the home owner advised officers that he was across the street visiting with neighbors when he heard the shots. A silver/gray in color Jeep was seen driving north on N. Davis Ave with a Hispanic male sitting on the passenger door shooting over the top of the vehicle. The suspect appeared to be shooting two hand guns in the direction of the victim’s house. Several bullet holes were located by officers in the victim’s residence. Security camera video captured the events showing a suspect vehicle that is possibly a silver/gray Jeep Patriot. The suspect shooting the gun appears to be wearing a blue shirt. The victim’s name is currently being withheld due to the seriousness of the crime. This investigation is currently on going. Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to contact Det. D. Massey at 828-465-7430.