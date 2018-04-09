Police investigate homicide in Hickory

Hickory – On Sunday, April 8, 2018 at approximately 1:55 a.m. Hickory Police responded to a report of shots fired at The Vault Bar and Lounge located at 247 1st Ave NW. Upon arrival officers located numerous spent shell casings on 1st Ave NW in close proximity to The Vault Bar and Lounge. Within minutes of officers arriving to the scene, a subject suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Frye Regional Medical Center. That subject, later identified as, Antonio Knoshjun Watts, B/M/20, of Claremont, NC, was later pronounced deceased.

At approximately 2:32 a.m., a second subject suffering from gunshot wounds from this incident arrived at Catawba Valley Medical Center. That subject was identified as Garan Colby Wilburn, W/M/25, of Hickory, NC. Wilburn was later transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., a third subject suffering from a single gunshot wound from this incident arrived at Catawba Valley Medical Center. That subject was identified as Keeuntae Kaleel Kee, B/M/23, of Gastonia, NC. Kee was treated and later released.

At approximately 3:43 a.m., a fourth subject suffering from gunshot wounds from this incident arrived at the Carolinas Healthcare Blue Ridge Hospital in Valdese, NC. That subject was identified as Joe Clifford Tipps, B/M/,28, of Morganton, NC. Tipps was treated and later released.

Watts, Wilburn, Kee, and Tipps had all been patrons of The Vault Bar and Lounge just prior to the shooting incident outside.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Inv. C. De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov .